Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Injury Report, Starting 5s, and Picks - January 6 | 2022/23 NBA Season

On Friday, January 6, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns square off in a cross-conference matchup at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The total number of points is set at 214, with Miami given a 2.5-point advantage.

Miami (20-19) suffered a 112-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. After a couple of victories against the Utah Jazz (126–123) and Los Angeles Clippers (110–100), Miami abruptly reverted to its losing ways. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Miami led by six points but was unable to hold on.

Miami is now in seventh place in the Eastern Conference after going 4-2 SU and ATS in their previous six games. Their adjusted offensive efficiency puts them 25th in the league. They rank ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency and score 111.3 points per 100 possessions on average.

On Wednesday, Phoenix (20-19) continued a four-game losing streak. They lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 90–88 to cap off a six-game road trip.

Phoenix's total record over their past eight games is merely 1-7 SU and 3-5 ATS. They share the eighth seed in the Western Conference with the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 115.8 points per 100 possessions while allowing 113.3 points per 100 possessions (tied for 11th). However, Phoenix is harmed on both sides of the ball by Devin Booker's injury.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Miami at Phoenix

Date and Time: Friday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Players Team Status Injury Caleb Martin Miami Heat Questionable Quadricep Udonis Haslem Miami Heat Questionable Achilles Dewayne Dedmon Miami Heat Probable Foot Duncan Robinson Miami Heat Out Hamstring Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Jae Crowder Phoenix Suns Out Personal

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Maimi Heat -135 -2.5 (-105) Over 214 (-110) Phoenix Suns +115 +2.5 (-115) Under 214 (-110)

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Miami

PG - Kyle Lowry | SG - Tyler Herro | SF - Jimmy Butler | PF - Caleb Martin | C - Bam Adebayo

Phoenix

PG - Chris Paul | SG - Landry Shamet | SF - Mikal Bridges | PF - Torrey Craig | C - Deandre Ayton

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The loss of Devin Booker is a major setback, and if Cameron Payne doesn't play, Phoenix's backcourt will be severely depleted in a challenging game against Miami.

Jimmy Butler will terrorize Phoenix's defense, and Miami has been playing really well lately; thus, I'm picking them to win. Both teams are capable of playing great defense, but I believe Miami's best players will be the difference-makers on offense.

Pick: Miami (-135)

