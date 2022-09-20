Miami Marlins Vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 61 wins at a win rate of 0.412. They have a negative home record of 30-43 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

Miami Marlins @Marlins the limit does not exist tonight the limit does not exist tonight https://t.co/xYUfNgWMrt

"the limit does not exist tonight" - Marlins

The Cubs are in third place in the National League Central with 62 wins at a win rate of 0.422. They have a poor away record of 31-41 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins have struggled in both pitching and scoring this season. Garett Cooper has contributed a lot to the scoring. He has an OPS of 0.748, 9 home runs, and 49 RBIs with an average of 0.259 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 181 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.02 this season.

The Cubs have been doing well this season but lack consistency. Nico Hoerner has contributed to the teams scoring with an OPS of 0.759 at an average of 0.291 this season. Justin Steele has performed the pitching duties. He has an ERA of 3.18, 126 Ks and a WHIP of 1.35 this season. The dependency of the team on Steele has been immense.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs match details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CUBS +136 +1.5(-160) o7(-105) MARLINS -150 -1.5(+150) u7(-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs best picks

Pablo Lopez will start for the Marlins. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 19.64 and 2 Ks. He has an ERA of 4.04 and a WHIP of 1.24 this season.He has done well against the Cubs and has an ERA of 2.50 in the last seven days.

Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs. He has pitched well against the Marlins. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 0.00 with 3 Ks.

Lopez will be the pick of the game with his overall form and home field advantage.

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs prediction

Both teams will try to win this game. The Marlins have played well from the last couple of games and are strong favorites in this game.

The Cubs are at a disadvantage due to loss of scoring form. The Marlins are pitching well and that will make things difficult for the Cubs.

Prediction :- The Marlins will win the game.

