Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Wednesday (September 21).

The Marlins are in fourth place in the National League East with 61 wins and a win rate of 0.409. They have a negative home record of 30-44 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

"tie breaker tomorrow" - Marlins

The Cubs are in third place in the National League Central with 63 wins and a win rate of 0.426. They have a poor away record of 32-41 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

The Marlins are struggling this season. Garett Cooper has contributed a lot to the scoring, though. He has an OPS of 0.748, nine home runs and 49 RBIs with an average of 0.259 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.37, 188 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have been doing well this season but have lacked consistency. Nico Hoerner has contributed to the scoring with an OPS of 0.759 at an average of 0.291. He is injured currently, so in his absence, other players need to step up and deliver.

Justin Steele has performed the pitching duties. He has an ERA of 3.18, 126 Ks and a WHIP of 1.35 this season. The dependency on Steele has been immense, and his absence creates a void in the team.

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 6:40 pm EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CUBS +105 -1.5(+185) o6.5(-113) MARLINS -117 -1.5(+185) u6.5(+105)

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Jesus Luzadro will start for the Marlins. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 3.00 and six Ks. He has an ERA of 3.75 and a WHIP of 1.09 this season. He has done well against the Cubs, with only one hit in seven innings.

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 1.25 with 5 Ks. He hasn't pitched against the Marlins and will be tested here. Luzadro will be the pick of the game, considering his overall form.

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Prediction

Both teams will try to win this game. The Marlins have played well since their last couple of outings and are strong favorites here. They have won thrice in their last five games.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are at a disadvantage due to their poor scoring form. The Marlins are pitching well, which could make things difficult for the Cubs.

Prediction: Marlins to win

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far