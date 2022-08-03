Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will play host to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. The Reds beat the Marlins 3-1 on Monday, bringing their record to 41-61. Miami is now 47-56 after that loss.

Miami has been pretty bad at home this season, currently riding an eight-game home losing streak. On the year, they're now carrying just a 22-27 record as the home side this year. The Marlins are now 8.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot held by the Philadelphia Phillies, so their playoff chances are looking very slim.

Braxton Garrett will take the mound Tuesday for the Marlins. He is 2-4 with a 3.96 ERA in 10 starts. The Cincinnati offense he'll be tasked with is significantly worse on the road. They average just 3.5 runs per game away from Cincinnati, whereas they average over five runs per contest at home.

Garrett has an impressive 0.88 WHIP in his last three appearances, so look for him to try and build off of his recent good performances.

Cincinnati will trot out Graham Ashcraft, who is currently holding a 4-2 record and 4.64 ERA. This Marlins offense that he'll be up against ranks down at #24 in runs per game. In their previous seven, they're averaging a weak 2.9 runs per contest.

In Ashcraft's last outing, he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and three earned runs while striking out six in a loss to the Miami Marlins. Ashcraft has a 3.70 expected ERA, meaning he's been on the wrong side of some outcomes this season.

Expect Ashcraft to try and go deep again versus Miami after he faced them last Thursday.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +125 +1.5 (-185) Over 7.5 (+105) Miami Marlins -135 -1.5 (+155) Under 7.5 (-125)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Donovan Solano has been on a nice stretch lately, sporting a .873 OPS over the last month. From the six-hole, he should be able to stay hot, so look for him to have another good day at the plate on Tuesday.

Pick: Donovan Solano 2+ Hits (+220)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Marlins are on a four-game skid that they'll look to end on Tuesday. Ashcraft is the stronger starter in this matchup, but the Reds bullpen has an awful 5.25 ERA. Look for the visiting Reds to lead through five in the second game of this series.

Prediction: Reds First 5 Innings ML (+110) & No Runs First Inning (-140)

