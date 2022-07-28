Exclusive: Domonic Brown backs Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos for his controversial interview - “He wasn’t outta control at all”, highlights how to handle media as a player

Domonic Brown defended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos after his controversial comments in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that is set to release soon.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast Inside The Huddle, Domonic Brown said:

"He wasn't outta control at all, what I'm saying is always look at it three ways. Yourself, the media, and the fans. Like I might not have hit .300 every year, but to cover all three. If I want my message to be across, I gotta make sure I'm speaking up."

He added:

"No offense to Nick, he was having a day, he didn't handle it bad. But for me, like I said, If I could do it all over again, I'm thinking about these three things."

Brown believes that what Nick Castellanos said to the media was not out of bounds at all. Here is the interview between Castellanos and the media.

Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange?

In a market like Philadelphia, being able to handle the media is extremely important.

Domonic Brown reflects on importance of building relationships

Perhaps the most important part that Brown looks back on is the relationships you build in the game.

In that regard, Brown further spoke to Jeff Skversky on Inside The Huddle, a Sportskeeda Exclusive podcast.

"If I could take anything back from playing now and going back over to do it again, I'll take the ball out of Scott Boras' hand a little bit more and what I mean by that is guys with Nike, Rawlings, and other relationships I had, I would build more relationships in that particular area because that's what life is all about"

The importance of building relationships is critical in life.

Domonic Brown finds new passion in life after baseball

Brown batting during a Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies game.

Brown played for the Phillies from 2010-2015 and was labeled as one of the next great young players. While his career didn't quite last as long as he would have liked, he did have a breakout 2013 season, appearing in the All-Star Game. This season also included an impressive stretch where he hit six home runs in five games.

Following his MLB career, Domonic Brown is giving back to the game. Brown has helped with local Little League's in the Philadelphia area over the past several seasons. Bringing the passion that he has for the game is what he strives to do with his new passion for teaching and helping others.

"I take the same inspiration and fire I had in the clubhouse to my everyday life now and it has inspired me to give my same passion to the youth"

Overall, Brown seems to have found a new work of passion in his post-playing days and it is surely a nice way of giving back to the community that he calls home.

