Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI, and Predictions August 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers play the second game of a three-game set on Saturday in Southern California.

The Dodgers squeaked out a close win last night. They trailed in the seventh but posted a run in both the seventh and eighth innings to take a 2-1 lead. Evan Phillips nearly gave up a home run in the ninth, but Trayce Thompson brought it back to secure a Dodger victory.

Pitching in this one are Braxton Garrett for the Marlins and Dustin May for the Dodgers.

Garrett's season is going about as well as the rest of the Marlins' ballclub. Garrett has a record of 2-6 to go along with his 3.67 ERA. On the upside, he is averaging over a K an inning.

Dustin May is making his first appearance for the Dodgers since, well, May. His rehab has finally come to an end, and they are hoping he'll look better than he did at the start of the year.

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, August 20, 9:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Marlins +1.5 (+114 Yes (-105) Over 2.5 Runs (-110) Dodgers -1.5 (-137) No (-135) Over 4.5 Runs (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Freddie Freeman is on a a five game hitting streak, but he has only one RBI in that stretch. He always tore up the Marlins when playing for the Braves, and bettors shouldn't expect that to change now that he's in blue.

Freddie Freeman to Record an RBI (+145)

Dustin May is making his first start since May 1.

May is making his first start in almost four months, and Garrett is a mediocre pitcher at best. Given the offensive power of the Dodgers, there is no reason for the odds to be as lopsided as they are.

Bettors should jump on the YRFI with such a significant payout.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-105)

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Dodgers are hot. They have won 10 of their last 12 and look as sharp as ever. They continue to find ways to win and are never out of a game. However, with May just returning from rehab, bettors should be overly confident in him.

Stay away from the line and take the over.

Over 7.5 Runs (-102)

