Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10| 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the New York Mets on Saturday.The Marlins are currently in fourth place in the National League East with 57 wins with a win rate of 0.416. They have a negative home record of 27-38 and are 2-8 in their last 10 matchups.

"We made it Miami"- Marlins

The Mets are currently in second place on the basis of winning percentage, with the last game's loss coming as a shock for them. They have 87 wins with a winning percentage of 0.626. They have a positive away record of 41-29 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins have struggled this season and are on their worst run with a 2-8 record in their last 10 matchups. Miguel Rojas is contributing to the team in scoring. He has an OPS of 0.607, 6 home runs, and 32 RBIs with an average of 0.232 this season. Sandy Alcantara is doing great in pitching. He has an ERA of 2.43, 171 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

The Mets are doing great in every aspect, looking solid with their gameplay and would like to replicate this form for a better result. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil are contributing greatly in scoring. Alonso has an OPS of 0.849, 108 RBIs, and 33 home runs with an average of 0.267 this season. Chris Bassitt is delivering for the team in pitching with an ERA of 3.24,153 Ks and a WHIP of 1.13.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets match details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 6:100 p.m. EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER NEW YORK METS -150 -1.5(+110) o7.5(+100) MIAMI MARLINS +138 +1.5(-126) u7.5(-110)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets best picks

Pablo Lopez will start for the Miami Marlins. He has an ERA of 3.66, 149Ks, a WHIP of 1.18 and a record of 8-9 this season. In the last seven days, he has had an ERA of 4.50 and 7 Ks in his name.

Carlos Carrasco to pitch for New York. He has an ERA of 3.91 and 126Ks this season. He will look to deliver in this game and is a player to look forward to.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Prediction

This is a crucial game for the Mets as they look to gain the lead over the Atlanta Braves. They will play for everything in this game. The Mets will look to play aggresively and score big, which they failed to do in the last game.The Marlins will try to repeat their last game's performance.

The inconsistency of the Marlins gives the Mets an edge.

Prediction : New York Mets will win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif