Miami Marlins vs Texas Rangers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins take on the Texas Rangers on Monday at LoanDepot Park. Both sides have massively struggled this season, sitting near the bottom of their respective divisions. The Marlins are currently fourth in the National League East standings and the Rangers are fourth in the American League West.

The Marlins have been very inconsistent this season, winning only 57 games this season with a win percentage of .410. Their overall record this season has been 57-82. One of the reasons for their poor performances this season has been their horrendous home record. They have gone 27-40 at LoanDepot Park. Their form over the last 10 fixtures has been abysmal, winning only two of those 10 games.

Miguel Rojas and Sandy Alcantara have been the top performers for the Miami side. Rojas has been a stalwart in the batting department, with the best batting average (.234) and most runs created (37.61). Alcantara has been the best in the pitching department with the best ERA (2.42) and most strikeouts (177) in the entire organization.

The Rangers have also had a below par season this time, winning 60 games so far. Their win percentage this campaign has been .432. Their overall record this season has been 60-79, narrowly behind the LA Angels, who sit above them in the standings in third. Their recent form has been miserable, winning only two of their last 10 games. One of the positives for their season has been their decent away record, going 31-39.

Nathaniel Lowe and Martin Perez have been key contributors for the Rangers this season. Lowe has the highest batting average (.304) and most runs created (89.61) on the team. Perez has excelled in the pitching department, with the best ERA (2.82) and most strikeouts (149) in the organization.

Miami Marlins vs Texas Rangers Match Details.

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Miami Marlins

Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Texas Rangers best picks

The top picks for the game are Trevor Rogers of the Marlins and Glenn Otto of the Rangers. Rogers has an ERA of 5.51 and Otto has an ERA of 4.80.

Miami Marlins vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Miami Marlins -1.5 -132 Under 7 Texas Rangers +1.5 +115 Over 7

Marlins vs Rangers Final Prediction:

Both sides have been in woeful form recently. It’s definitely hard to pick a winner. With the home crowd behind them, the Marlins will feel confident in this one.

Miami Marlins: -1.5

