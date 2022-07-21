Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will be home to play the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon. The Marlins lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Sunday to bring their record to 43-48 this year. The Rangers currently hold a 41-49 record this season after their previous loss to the Seattle Mariners. Texas now trails by a healthy 14 games in the American League West division entering Thursday's game.

"All-Star x3" - Marlins

Pablo Lopez gets the call Thursday for the Marlins, sporting a 6-4 record and a 2.94 ERA. He has been excellent this season, and he'll be matched up with an average Rangers lineup. The Marlins' righty has been even better at home, where he has a 2.54 ERA, so expect him to have a strong start following the All-Star break.

Jon Gray will be on the hill Thursday for the Rangers. He is 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA on the year so far. He has been dependable this season, and he'll be matched up with a poor Marlins lineup that is ranked #24 in runs per game in the league.

Gray has been dominant in his last six outings, carrying a 2.15 ERA during that span. He should figure to have another good start, given that Miami is averaging just 1.7 runs in their last seven contests.

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Thursday, July 21, 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +102 -1.5 (+176) o6.5 (-106) Miami Marlins -120 +1.5 (-212) u6.5 (-114)

The Rangers are on a four-game skid that they'll look to end on Thursday. Despite the losing streak, they've won six of Gray's last seven starts. On the other side, the Marlins have won each of Lopez's last three outings.

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Jon Gray has walked two or more hitters just once in his previous six starts. The Marlins also have one of the lowest walk rates as they've been impatient at the plate all year long. Look for Gray to keep commanding the zone on Thursday.

Jon Gray, K'ing the Side.

5Ks thru 2.



5Ks thru 2. Jon Gray, K'ing the Side. 5Ks thru 2. https://t.co/KEpbpIp8pS

"Jon Gray, K'ing the Side. 5Ks thru 2." - Rob Friedman

Pick: Jon Gray Under 1.5 Walks Given (-110)

Miami Marlins vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

Both starters have been pitching well of late. Expect a low-scoring matchup, at least in the early going, since neither offense is particularly strong.

Prediction: First 7 Innings Under 5.5 Runs (-125)

