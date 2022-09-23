Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 23| 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins are all set to clash against the Washington Nationals for a three-game series. Game 1 starts on Friday (September 23) at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Miami and Washington are unfortunately the bottom two teams in the National League East division. With a 61-89 and 52-97 record, both teams are already out of the playoffs race. They have been poor this season, which reflects in their home and away records. The Marlins are just coming off a series loss against the Chicago Cubs.

Despite Jesus Luzardo's impressive performance, where he achieved 11 strikeouts in 6.2 IP, Miami still lost the game. There have been a lot of question marks on their offense as a team. It just doesn't seem to be working. The likes of Miguel Rojas and Charles Leblanc have been underperforming.

Washington are playing even worse. They have the worst overall record in the entire league. This is a season to forget for the Nationals. At least they managed to win the last game of the series against the very strong Atlanta Braves. This might give them some confidence coming into this series. Luis Garcia and Joey Meneses were the best batters in the game.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 06:40 p.m EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -125 -1.5 (+185) U 6.5 (+104) Washington Nationals +110 +1.5 (-240) O 6.5 (-122)

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals pick

B. Garrett (2-6) and J. Gray (7-9) are the starting pitchers for tonight's game. Garrett's individual performances as a pitcher have been outstanding for the Marlins. In 73.1 IPs, he has scored 78 strikeouts, conceding only 30 earned runs at a 3.68 ERA.

These statistics are definitely better than Gray's. His ERA is a little higher at 5.13, which is not good for a pick. Miami can easily take advantage of this situation and try to score more runs. But if Washington are to win this, they have to be mindful of Garrett. A definite pick.

Pick: B. Garrett Total Strikeouts O 5.5 (+120)

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals prediction

The battle between the fourth and fifth placed teams should be a close one. There is not a lot to choose from between the two, but Miami looks slightly better. Even the odds favor Miami by a small margin.

Prediction: Marlins -125

