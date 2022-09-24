Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Saturday (September 24).

The Marlins are in fourth place in the National League East with 62 wins and have a win rate of 0.411. They have a negative home record of 31-45 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Nationals, meanwhile, are in last place in the National League East, with 52 wins and a winning percentage of 0.347. They have a negative away record of 28-48 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins have struggled this season with scoring and pitching, with only a few exceptions. Garett Cooper has contributed a lot to the scoring and has an OPS of 0.754, with nine home runs and 50 RBIs with an average of 0.262. Sandy Alcantara has helped the team with great solo performances. He has an ERA of 2.37, 188 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01 this season.

The Nationals, meanwhile, have had a forgettable season and have struggled with consistency. Lane Thomas is the sole contrubtor with decent stats. He has an OPS of 0.728, 17 home runs, and 52 RBIs for an average of 0.249.

Pitching has been a problem for the Nationals, as most pitchers have allowed a lot of runs, and the team has lost games because of that.

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington [email protected] Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 6:10 pm EDT

Venue: Loan Depot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER NATIONALS +200 +1.5(-115) o6.5(-114) MIAMI -225 -1.5(+104) u6.5(-106)

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Best Picks

Sandy Alacantara will start for the Marlins. He has done a great job this season and is amongst the top pitchers with over 180 strikeouts. He's in good form and hisrecord against the Nationals is brilliant, which gives him an edge.

Erick Fedde will be on the mound for the Nationals. He has done decently this season, but his recent form is not that great. He has also struggled to perform against the Marlins, which puts his team at a disadvantage.

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Prediction

The game is between two lower-placed teams. The Marlins, though, are more likely to win this game due to their recent form and past record against the Nationals.

The Marlins should win also because of their better pitchers and in-form batters.

Prediction: Take the Marlins at ML (-225)

