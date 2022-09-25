Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will host the Washington Nationals on Sunday (September 25) afternoon in MLB action.

The two National League East teams sit at the bottom of the division. The Marlins beat the Nationals on Friday to improve to 63-89 on the season. Meanwhile, the Nationals find themselves at 52-99 after the loss.

Miami has been pretty poor at home this season, but against Washington, they've won five straight at LoanDepot Park. Meanwhile, Washington has been poor on the road, as evidenced by their 28-49 away record.

Miami will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera, who's carrying a 6-3 record and a 2.91 ERA. The Nationals lineup he'll match up with is slumping, averaging 2.3 runs per game in their past seven.

Cabrera's performances have dipped though over the last few weeks, as he's sporting a 5.06 ERA in his last five outings. That could be a sign that the league is figuring him out. Cabrera has a 4.79 expected ERA too, which explains why he has struggled lately. Nevertheless, the Nationals' lineup has been poor, and Cabrera shut them down in his lone outing against them, so expect him to have a more steady start here.

Anibal Sanchez, meanwhile, will start for the visitors on Sunday. He's 2-6, with a 4.40 ERA in 11 starts. In his last start, he was solid going six innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs against Miami last week.

Lately, the right-hander has fared better, carrying a 1.48 ERA in his last five outings. The Nationals right-hander has been pretty good away from home this season, carrying a 3.08 road ERA, so expect him to have success on the road once again.

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:40 pm EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Washington Nationals +157 +1.5 (-140) Over 7.5 (+105) Miami Marlins -172 -1.5 (+120) Under 7.5 (-125)

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

Both starters have had no issues with navigating the opposition lineup. In this series, only 12 runs were scored in the two games, and there could be another low scoring game, considering how inept both offenses have been.

Cabrera's recent performances have been concerning, but he has faced four top ten lineups in his last five. Expect very few runs in this one, especially from the visitors.

Prediction: Nationals Team Total Under 3 Runs (-118) & Game Total Under 7.5 Runs (-125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far