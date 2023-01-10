Michigan State vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 10 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Michigan State Spartans head to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers in a game of the Big Ten titans.

Michigan State and Wisconsin are playing their best ball of the season heading into this one. Wisconsin has won six of its last seven contests, while Michigan State enters this game on a six-game winning streak. Something has to give in to this Big Ten tilt. Who will be victorious--the white-hot Spartans or the battle-tested Badgers?

Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Michigan State -1 (-110) O 127 (-110) -120 Wisconsin +1 (-110) U 127 (-110) +100

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker has become one of the most reliable players in the Big Ten. Walker averages 14 points per night while shooting 44% from the floor, 38% from deep, and 77% from the free-throw line.

Forward Joey Hauser is a versatile weapon on the offensive end, averaging 13 points per game while leading the Spartans in rebounding. Hauser can stretch the floor from the outside and maneuver on the interior for buckets. Joey Hauser has some of the best shooting peripherals that you will find--47% from the floor, 40% from behind the arc, and 86% from the free throw line.

Guard A.J. Hoggard cannot shoot from deep like Hauser. Hoggard shoots only 28% from deep. Hoggard's lack of a three-point shot is the glaring weakness, with the rest of his game remaining intact. Hoggard scores 12 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals.

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn is the engine of the Badgers' offense. Hepburn averages 13 points per game while leading the team in assists and steals. I cannot wait to see the one-on-one match-up inside the game between Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Hoggard.

Forward Steven Crowl does all the little things necessary to win for Wisconsin. Crowl averages 13 points per night while leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Michigan State Spartans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Prediction

This game is one of the tougher contests to call. Both Big Ten squads play at a high level and are well-coached while limiting their mistakes. This game certainly has a back-and-forth and highly-contested feel to it. I am taking the team that I believe has a bit more efficiency on the offensive end, the Michigan State Spartans.

Final Prediction: Michigan State Spartans -1 (-110), Over 127

