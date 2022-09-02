Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 2| 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers pay a visit to Chase Field, taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two sides are vying for playoff qualification in their respective divisions and are ready to go head-to-head in this epic encounter.

This is the second of a three-game series between these teams. The D-backs won the first.

The home side is coming into this game brimming with confidence, having won their last two series against the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies. The latter was an extremely high-scoring series, going 13-7, 12-3, and 2-18 in favor of the D’backs. The home side has gone 62-68 overall this season, with an impressive 35-33 home record. They have been in blistering form leading up to this contest, having won seven of their last 10 games.

Josh Rojas and Christian Walker are two players to keep an eye on. Rojas is at the top of the charts when it comes to the batting average (.278) and most stolen bases (17). Walker tops the charts for the most home runs (31), highest RBI (75) and most runs created (74.71).

Tyler Gilbert is set to miss out due to a long-term injury.

This season, the visitors have a better overall record (69-61) than their opponents. Although they’ve only won five of their last 10 fixtures, the run includes important series wins over the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers have a really good away record this season, going 34-35 away from home.

Rowdy Tellez and Christian Yellich have been standout performers this season for the Brewers, leading the side in the most home runs (27) and best batting average (.259), respectively. Yellich also leads the side in most runs created (70.84) and most stolen bases (16).

Corbin Burnes has been a revelation this season for the Milwaukee side, leading the side in most strikeouts (195), best ERA (2.84), most pitches per inning (16.5), most strikeouts per nine innings (11.1), and the most strikeouts per walks (4.54). Milwaukee has the third-most home runs (181) in the entire MLB this season.

Jonathan Davis and Mike Brosseau are set to miss out for the Brewers due to injuries.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details.

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers best picks

The top picks for the game are Zach Davies of the D’backs and Eric Lauer of the Brewers. The former has an ERA of 3.82 and the latter has an ERA of 3.58.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Arizona Diamondbacks +1.5 -115 Over 8.5 Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 -103 Under 8.5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers Final Prediction:

Both teams have been picking up form as of late, but the visitors look the better team in this matchup. The D’backs will give them a strong fight with the home crowd behind them, but it simply won’t be enough. The Brewers win this one out.

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5

