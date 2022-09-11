Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 MLB Season

On Sunday, the series' final game will be played between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. The underdog Reds will try to cause trouble in this matchup of opponents from the National League Central. The best odds, lines, and picks for the game are here.

To raise their record to 56-80, the Reds defeated the Brewers on Friday (now 56-81). The Brewers, who are presently 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the last Wild Card slot, rallied to win the second match. They improved to 74-66 after beating the Reds on Saturday.

Milwaukee has played well at home this season, going 38-27 at American Family Field. Cincinnati, on the other hand, have a poor road record with a 27-42 record.

"Love a dub" - Brewers

The Brewers will start Brandon Woodruff on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.41, a 1.13 WHIP, and a 9-4 overall record. He has had a decent season so far, and will aim to further increase his win percentage. In his last two outings against the Reds, he gave away nine runs on 12 hits in 10 innings. He punched out 12 hitters in one of his wins against the Reds.

The Reds will start with Justin Dunn on the mound. This will be his seventh start of the season after he was called up from their AAA team. He is still in the process of trying to make a mark for himself in the big leagues and currently possesses a 1-2 W-L.

"Brandon Woodruff signing"

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds match details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +235 +1.5 (+120) Over 8.0 (-110) Milwaukee Brewers -280 -1.5 (-140) Under 8.0 (-110)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds best picks

The Brewers will definitely target the young pitcher. They will be hoping to score some runs early on in the game to get a headstart and solidify their chances of clinching the series.

Brandon Woodruff Under 4.5 Runs in the First Five Innings (-125)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds betting prediction

The Brewers are a much better team on paper, even though they've been inconsistent at home. Expect the Brewers to take advantage of a young struggling pitcher and secure some hits early on in the game.

Brewers -1.5 (-140)

