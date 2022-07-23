Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 22nd

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies: Back Milwaukee with Burnes on the ground

Tonight, the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies to begin their three-game series in Wisconsin. A major factor in tonight's game seems to be the difference in offensive production for the Rockies at home versus on the road. While playing on the road, they see a dropoff in batting average by about .050. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Milwaukee Brewers Prediction:

The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff has led the way for them this season. They rank 13th in the MLB in many major categories, and will send reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the mound in this contest. Burnes has compiled an ERA of 2.14 this season, which is very good considering his 7-4 win-loss record. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his seven starts, so he has a lot of momentum coming into tonight's start.

The Brewers offense is led by Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, and Rowdy Tellez. The Milwaukee Brewers' offense has been disappointing this season, ranking 24th in the MLB. However, they have a great matchup against the Colorado Rockies tonight. The key to victory for the Brewers is to get a quality start from Corbin Burnes and give the ball to their very good bullpen.

Colorado Rockies Preview:

The Colorado Rockies rank first in the MLB in many offensive categories. As mentioned above, they see a huge decrease in production when playing on the road. That seems to be very problematic considering they are facing the reigning National League Cy Young winner. They will look to C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon, and Connor Joe to produce runs tonight.

The Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela to the mound for tonight's game, and he has been inconsistent this season. In his last two starts, he has gone a combined seven innings and given up seven earned runs. He has a rough matchup against the powerful lefties in the Brewers' lineup. The key to victory for the Rockies is to get a quality start from Senzatela and find ways to produce runs off Corbin Burnes.

Pick/Prediction: Brewers -1.5 (-125)

The Rockies' offensive struggles away from Colorado is eye-opening. They will face one of the best pitchers in the MLB tonight, so this doesn't look great for them. We're going with the Brewers to win and cover the run line. Let's go Brewers!

