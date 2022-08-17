Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will be at home to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Both teams have playoff aspirations, and we could be seeing a potential postseason preview here tonight.

The Dodgers beat the Brewers 4-0 on Monday to improve to 80-34. Milwaukee is now 61-53 after the loss. Milwaukee now trails the St. Louis Cardinals by two games in the National League Central.

Milwaukee will trot out Brandon Woodruff, who holds a 9-3 record and a 3.52 ERA. The right-hander has been even better these last couple of weeks, carrying a 2.46 ERA in his past four outings. He'll have to be careful, though, as this Dodgers offense is averaging 6.7 runs per game in their past seven. Woodruff has been impressive at home this season, holding a 2.38 ERA at American Family Field. Look for him to pitch well in an environment where he's comfortable.

Ryan Pepiot will be taking the mound Tuesday for Los Angeles, making his sixth start of the year. In his previous outing, Pepiot threw 4 1/3 frames, allowing five hits and four earned runs in a game the Dodgers would go on to win over the Minnesota Twins. Milwaukee's offense he'll be up against ranks tenth in runs per game, but in their last seven, they've been slumping. They're averaging 2.6 runs per contest over about a week's span, but they could break out of this cold stretch against a rookie pitcher. Look for the Brewers to try and rattle the young righty on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers +112 +1.5 (-205) Over 8.0 (-110) Milwaukee Brewers -122 -1.5 (+170) Under 8.0 (-110)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

Kolten Wong is projected to bat sixth against Ryan Pepiot and the Dodgers. Since his three-hit game against the Pittsburgh Pirates two weeks ago, he's been cold, but he's due. Expect Wong, who hit .288 in July, to get a base knock tonight.

Pick: Kolten Wong Over 0.5 Total Bases (-130)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

Monday night's game featured little offense, especially from Milwaukee's side. Expect this game to have similar scoring, especially while Woodruff is still pitching. In six of his last nine home starts, the under has been hit. Look for this to be the case through five. The home team should be able to push across enough runs against Pepiot to lead through five.

Prediction: Brewers First 5 Innings ML (-134) & First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-106)

