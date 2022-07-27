Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will play host to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers defeated the Twins 7-6 in walk-off fashion on Tuesday to improve to 54-44 this year. Meanwhile, the Twins currently hold a 52-45 record. Milwaukee leads the National League Central by three games over the St. Louis Cardinals entering Wednesday.

"WALK IT OFF, WICHO" - Brewers

Corbin Burnes gets the call Wednesday for the Brewers, sporting a 7-4 record and a 2.20 ERA. The reigning NL CY Young winner has been excellent this season once again, and he'll be matched up with a very strong Twins lineup. This lineup scores the eighth-most runs per game in the MLB.

In Burnes' previous start, he only went five innings, giving up two earned runs. Over the last couple of weeks, the righty has been very dominant, surrendering just three earned runs in his last 19 1/3 innings. The Milwaukee ace will seek his eighth victory before his club starts a road trip later this week.

"Corbin Burnes, Dirty 82mph Curveball...and Sword." - Rob Friedman

Chris Archer will be on the hill Wednesday for the Twins. He has been solid this season to the tune of a 3.41 ERA, and he'll be matched up with a balanced Brewers lineup that is ranked #8 in runs per game.

Last outing, Archer tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs while also fanning five. Over the last several weeks, Archer has been even better, sporting a 2.70 ERA in his previous six outings. The Twins' righty has also been very good away from home this season, sporting a 2.70 road ERA in eight road appearances.

Archer's averaging under five innings per start, though, so Milwaukee will look to beat up on Minnesota's bullpen in the later innings on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +168 +1.5 (-120) Over 8.0 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers -195 -1.5 (+100) Under 8.0 (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

The Brewers currently have the sixth-highest K rate in the league, and last night they went down on strikes 12 times. Archer has notched five strikeouts in two of his last three, so target the over on Wednesday.

Pick: Chris Archer Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-112)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

Milwaukee isn't as dominant in Burnes' starts as one might expect, carrying a 12-7 record with their ace on the hill. However, looking at Burnes' home starts, they're 16-5 in his last 21. The Brewers plated seven on Tuesday, so expect the bats to stay hot on Wednesday.

Prediction: Brewers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-110) & Brewers Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-115)

