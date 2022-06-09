"We started doing this decades ago with Nolan Ryan" - Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer warms up with a football ahead of critical matchup against New York Yankees 

Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer is off to a solid start to his 2022 season. The veteran starter is 0-2 with a respectable 3.89 ERA. Before tonight's matchup against the New York Yankees, the two-time All-Star was seen throwing a football during his pre-game warmup.

"Chris Archer getting ready for his start tonight"-@MLBONFOX

This is something out of the ordinary, but one could assume that throwing a football would warm a pitcher up. This article will look at some of the best fan reactions to the unorthodox warmup.

Fans react to Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer throwing a football

One fan thinks this method is a smart way to warm up. It seems like a smart and easy way to get warmed up quicker. The fan is shocked that more players do not use it more often.

Joe Rollins @newriverjoe @MLBONFOX That’s a smart efficient way to warm up. Shocked more pitcher and fielders don’t do it. @MLBONFOX That’s a smart efficient way to warm up. Shocked more pitcher and fielders don’t do it.

One fan jokingly stated that he's better than Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Other fans think the Yankees are going to win by 42 runs now. The Yankees do have the best record in baseball, but I would bet money they do not win by 42.

One fan is glad that players are still warming up with the football. Fans shared a picture of baseball legend Nolan Ryan warming up while he was pitching for the Texas Rangers.

Tom House 〽️ @tomhouse @MLBONFOX We started doing this decades ago with Nolan Ryan. Happy to see Big Leaguers continuing to use the football to warm up all these years later! @MLBONFOX We started doing this decades ago with Nolan Ryan. Happy to see Big Leaguers continuing to use the football to warm up all these years later! https://t.co/tEDwOP4SmS

Minnesota Twins off to surprising start in 2022

Minnesota Twins v Toronto Blue Jays

The Twins are off to a great start in 2022 and have managed their way into first place in the AL Central. The Twins' record of 32-25 entering tonight's matchup is good enough for a four-game lead in the division.

Many had picked the Chicago White Sox to run away with the AL Central, but the Twins have been a pleasant surprise to many after losing 89 games in 2021. The team did add many notable players that have improved their roster. They include superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, starting pitcher Sonny Gray, catcher Gary Sanchez, and infielder Gio Urshella.

Perhaps, the best player this season for the Twins has been first baseman Luis Arraez. Arraez is leading the American League in hitting with a .361 batting average.

Outfielder Byron Buxton has gotten off to, somewhat, a slow start, despite the team's success. If Buxton can get going, the Twins are that much scarier.

Perhaps, the biggest improvement for the Twins has been their pitching staff. This season, the Twins have a team ERA of 3.78. A year ago, the team had an ERA of 4.83, so over a full run less per game.

What's on Tap?

The Twins finish up their series against the New York Yankees tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 7:40 EDT.

