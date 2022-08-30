Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will be at home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. The Brewers defeated the Pirates via a walk-off home run on Monday to improve to 68-59 on the year. The Pirates currently hold a 48-80 record on the season after losing Monday.

Milwaukee has been a good team while at home, carrying a 34-25 record at American Family Field, while Pittsburgh is carrying just a 22-44 away record this season. The Brewers have had the Pirates' number in recent years, so we'll see if this trend can continue.

"Ueck walk off calls never get old." - Brewers

Milwaukee sends out hurler Jason Alexander for Tuesday's contest. He is 2-1 with a 5.26 ERA in seven starts so far. Pittsburgh's offense did score five last night, but they've been slumping, averaging 2.6 runs per game in their past seven.

In his last outing, Alexander tossed four innings, surrendering three hits and two earned runs in a win over the Minnesota Twins. The Brewers' righty has been bad at home in limited innings, though, holding a 6.19 ERA at American Family Field on the year.

Still, the Pirates' lineup, which scores the third-fewest runs per game, is pretty bad and shouldn't trouble Alexander too much as Milwaukee goes for their fourth straight win.

Mitch Keller, who is 3-10 with a 4.58 ERA, will be on the hill Tuesday for Pittsburgh. The Brewers' lineup, which scores the eighth-most runs per game, could be difficult to navigate given Kellers' struggles. On the year, the Pirates have gone 6-16 in his starts, which isn't an encouraging stat.

In his previous start, Keller threw 3 2/3 frames, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in a loss versus the Atlanta Braves. Keller was pulled early, and if this is the case again, the Brewers could beat up on a bullpen that has a 4.59 ERA.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +154 +1.5 (-130) Over 9.0 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers -169 -1.5 (+110) Under 9.0 (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Mitch Keller faced the Brewers earlier this year, and Milwaukee's bats were able to knock him out early. They scored four runs off of him in 4 2/3 innings, and they've now scored seven or more in three consecutive contests. Look for Keller to surrender at least three earned in tonight's game.

Pick: Mitch Keller Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

The Pirates came into this series having won five straight versus the Brewers. A walk-off homer off the bat of Keston Hiura snapped that streak last night. Milwaukee is the much more talented team, and even with Alexander pitching, who isn't one of their better starters, look for them to win and hold the Pirates to a few runs.

Prediction: Brewers ML (-169) & Pirates Under 4 Runs (-125)

