Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The Pirates prevailed 4-2 over the Brewers on Tuesday to improve to 49-80. Milwaukee is down to 68-60 after losing Tuesday's matchup, snapping their win streak.

"Dub going up on a Tuesday. #RaiseIt" - Pirates

Pittsburgh has been poor away from home, sporting just a 23-44 away record this season, even with Tuesday's win. Milwaukee is now 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta gets the ball on Wednesday afternoon. He is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA, and he'll be making his 14th start. The Pirates offense he'll take on is averaging three runs per game in their previous seven, which is below their season average.

The last two outings for Peralta have been excellent, surrendering just two earned runs in 12 innings. Peralta has had two solid, albeit short, outings versus Pittsburgh this year, allowing seven hits and two runs in 9 2/3 total frames. Milwaukee won that game 5-3, so they'll put their faith in Peralta to produce the same result.

Zach Thompson gets the ball Wednesday for the Pirates, carrying a 3-10 record and a 5.33 ERA in 21 starts. Recently, the right-hander's performances have been even worse, as he's carrying an 8.38 ERA in his past six appearances.

The Pirates' righty has faced the Brewers twice as a starter and twice out of the bullpen this year, with little success. In these four games overall, he's pitched to an awful 6.62 ERA, also giving up five dingers in just 17 2/3 innings. Look for Milwaukee to try and beat up on Thompson again on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +215 -1.5 (-125) Over 8 (-120) Milwaukee Brewers -255 +1.5 (+105) Under 8 (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Freddy Peralta tossed six no-hit innings last start before he was pulled after 82 pitches. The Brewers have been cautious with Peralta since he returned from a major injury. Looking at his past four starts, he's allowed four or fewer hits in each of them. Both times he's faced the Pirates, he's held them to four or fewer hits, and they have an average of just .221.

Expect Peralta to keep his streak going on Wednesday.

Pick: Freddy Peralta Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-110)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

Despite yesterday's loss, the Brewers have taken nine of their past 13 as favorites. Peralta has been great recently, and he was almost perfect last start. Expect Milwaukee to come back stronger after last night's weak offensive output. Back the home team to win and cover the series finale before they travel to Arizona.

Prediction: Brewers -1.5 (+105)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 209-172-9 (+195.4 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt