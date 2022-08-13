Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions August 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals continue to muscle for positioning in the National League Central. As they enter the second game of this three-game series, the Cardinals hold a 1.5-game lead over the Brewers.

St. Louis needed just two home runs on Friday night to extend their lead in the division. Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run blast in the first, and those two runs were all the Cards needed to pick up a big win.

Pitching in this one is Corbin Burnes for the Brewers and Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals.

Burnes is having another tremendous season. He would be well on his way to a second straight NL Cy Young if it weren't for Sandy Alcantara's ungodly season in South Beach. Regardless, Burnes is taking the field today, aiming to give his team a better playoff spot, while Alcantra's season will be over on October 6.

Wainwright is having a solid sixteenth season for St. Louis. He is doing his part to give his team a division championship on his way out.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Brewers -142 Yes (+125) 4 Runs (-105) Cardinals +120 No (-140) 3.5 Runs (+108)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright may be the most iconic battery in the history of baseball, but their games together are numbered. There are less than two months left in the regular season, and this is the last season for both of them. So with limited starts left, look for them to make the most of what they have left.

Adam Wainwright to Record a Win (+160)

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright - 2013 World Series

It's chalk, but sometimes, the chalky pick is still the smart pick. Burnes is one of the best pitchers in the game right now. Wainwright is one of the best to ever do it. Waino was lit up his last time out by the Yankees, but he's the type of guy who will have a strong bounce back.

No Runs in the First Inning (-140)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

It's always a great game when these two divisional rivals clash, but today, fans are blessed with an incredible pitching matchup in a game that could have heavy implications come playoff time. Bettors should ride with these pitchers and take the under.

Cardinals (+120) & Under 7.5 Runs (-115)

