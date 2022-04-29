"Believe it, that's the only way that I can do it when it comes to stealing bases"- St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina caught the Arizona Diamondbacks lacking, stole 2nd base with frightening ease

Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals opened up a four-game series at Busch Stadium last night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cardinals took it to the Diamondbacks, winning by a score of 8-3. Starting pitcher Dakota Hudson was brilliant, going six innings and allowing zero runs on just one hit.

By the sixth inning, the St. Louis Cardinals had busted open a 5-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Cardinals had runners at first and third with nobody out. Yadier Molina was at first base when the unexpected happened.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Yadier Molina just stole second base and Cardinals fans LOVED it Yadier Molina just stole second base and Cardinals fans LOVED it https://t.co/lQLDbIC3Vy

"Yadier Molina just stole second base and Cardinals fans LOVED it" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Molina caught the Arizona Diamondbacks off guard and later spoke about his surprise steal after the game.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 #STLCards C Yadier Molina steals another base — much to the delight of the cheering Busch Stadium crowd — and incredibly he hasn’t been mowed down on the base paths while trying to swipe a bag since 2018. Story: atmlb.com/39jkr8p #STLCards C Yadier Molina steals another base — much to the delight of the cheering Busch Stadium crowd — and incredibly he hasn’t been mowed down on the base paths while trying to swipe a bag since 2018. Story: atmlb.com/39jkr8p

"#STLCards C Yadier Molina steals another base- much to the delight of the cheering Busch Stadium crowd- and incredibly he hasn't been mowed down on the base paths while trying to swipe a bag since 2018. Molina spoke on his stolen base skills, saying, 'Believe it, that's the only way I can do it when it comes to stolen bases.'" - @ John Denton

Yadier Molina is the least likely player one would expect to steal a base.

St. Louis Cardinals dominate in series opener against Arizona Diamondbacks

St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals dominated in the series opener. Dakota Hudson got the win and went six innings, allowing zero runs. The Cardinals had five players with at least two or more hits in the game.

Leadoff hitter and Gold Glover Tommy Edman had a nice two-for-four game at the plate, scoring on three occasions and driving in two RBIs. Edman is now batting a very impressive .323 on the season. Yadier Molina not only stole a base, but he also had two base hits at the plate last night. Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan got his first major league hit in last night's game.

"Game Rewind: Brendan Donovan gets his first major league hit." - @ Bally Sports Midwest

The two Cardinals sluggers had a nice day at the plate as well. Paul Goldschmidt is starting to heat up after a slow start to the season, going three for four with three RBIs. Nolan Arenado, who is facing a two-game suspension that he is currently appealing, continued his great start, going two for four.

What's on Tap?

The Cardinals continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Adam Wainwright getting the start for the Cardinals and Madison Bumgartner taking the mound for the D-backs. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EDT.

