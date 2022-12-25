Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics in a much-awaited matchup between the two sides as the New Year draws closer. Possibly the matchup of the season so far, the game begins at the TD Garden on Christmas Day as the top two from the East go head-to-head for the top spot in the standings.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Celtics regained first place with a much-needed win against the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 in their last game after sustaining a poor run of form. A run of form that saw them lose five of their previous six games prior to their latest win and fall to a 23-10 record.

During that period, the Bucks closed a major gap on them as they themselves went on a great run of form, winning 3-5. They did, however, lose their last two games in a row, falling to a 22-10 record in second place.

These two sides haven’t met each other so far this season, which makes the faceoff even more significant.

Both sides are led by their elite superstars, whose performances have guided them to victories single-handedly. Both Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are at the forefront of the MVP race, racking up ridiculous numbers for arguably the two best teams in the country. Tatum is averaging 36.5 points per game over the last four, while Giannis is averaging 33 per game over the same period.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

To add even more spice to the contest, both sides have pretty healthy squads, with no guaranteed injury layoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks +5 (-110) Over 226.5 (-110) +165 Boston Celtics -5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) -200

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday SG Jevon Carter SF Grayson Allen PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Boston Celtics: PG Marcus Smart (GTD) SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Al Horford

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Prediction

When this amount of star power is on show, the contest is definitely going to be intense. Both sides are incredibly well-matched and there is nothing to separate the two.

The Celtics are the best-rated offense in the league, while the Bucks have the third-best defense in the entire NBA. The one thing separating the two sides is the Giannis factor. As cliche as it might sound, there are very few, if any, who can come close to stopping Antetokounmpo’s domination. If he gets going on offense early, it’ll pretty much be a wrap for the Celtics, which is why we predict the Bucks to narrowly scrape this result.

Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-107)

