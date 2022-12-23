Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Barclays Center hosts this heavyweight Eastern Conference clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. The table-toppers Bucks will be looking to get back to winning ways, but they have their work cut out for them, coming up against the most in-form side in the NBA. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The 22-9 Bucks have the best record in the entire NBA as they currently sit at the Eastern Conference summit. They have been on a superb run of form, winning seven of their last 10. However, they hit a roadblock in their previous game, losing 106-114 to their Eastern Conference competitors, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They have the third-best defensive rating in the entire NBA, conceding only 109 points on average. Their offense has been carried all season long by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. This season, he has been in outrageous form, scoring nearly 32 points per game. He has a combined 87 points over the two games, chasing the scoring title for the season.

The 20-12 Nets are in tremendous form. They are on a run of seven consecutive wins, which is the highest active win streak in the entire NBA. They have the most efficient offense in the league, making nearly 51% of their field goal attempts, which is the highest tally in the NBA.

The performances of superstar duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been phenomenal in the 12-14 run that the Nets are currently on. Durant is averaging 30-7-5 for the season on an astounding 67% true shooting. After several controversies, Irving has stepped up massively this season. This month alone, Irving is averaging just over 29 points per game, including a match-winning 38-point outing in the last game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center, New York City, New York

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Neither side has any guaranteed absentees through injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks +2.5 (-110) Over 226.5 (-110) +120 Brooklyn Nets -2.5 (-110) Under 226.5 (-110) -143

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday SG Grayson Allen SF MarJon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez

Brooklyn Nets: PG Kyrie Irving SG Royce O'Neale SF Kevin Durant PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Prediction

This is probably one of the mouth-watering contests in the NBA this week. Both sides have incredibly strong squads on paper and have gotten results as well. The current form of the Nets is the only factor differentiating the two sides tonight.

The Bucks have sparkled only when Giannis has been on fire. But, the Nets are a much more drilled and team-oriented lineup rather than just their superstars lighting it up. They also have a sensational home record at the Barclays Center, winning 11 of their 15 games there this season.

Brooklyn Nets: -143

Poll : 0 votes