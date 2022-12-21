Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will play host to the heavyweight Eastern Conference clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both are currently in the top three in the standings. The betting odds and predictions are down below:

The Cavaliers begin the game in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-11 record, just one game behind their opponents, the Bucks. Likewise, the Bucks begin the game as the top seed in the East with a 22-8 record, leapfrogging long-time leaders Boston Celtics.

The Cavs come into this game on the back of a sublime four-game win streak, the latest of which came against Utah Jazz 122-99. The Cavs have the best defensive record in the entire NBA with a rating of 107.3. They are currently allowing only 104 points per game on average, restricting their opponents to under 100 points on three occasions in their last four games.

The Bucks are also in great form, winning three of their last four games. They arrive in Ohio on the back of a 128-119 victory over New Orleans Pelicans in their last game. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in terrorizing form this month, scoring 30 or more in five of the eight games he has played in December. In their win over the Pelicans, Giannis led all scorers with a scorching 42-10 performance in just over 34 minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Both sides are quite healthy as neither side has any notable absentees due to injury.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks +2 (-108) Over 216.5 (-110) +105 Cleveland Cavaliers -2 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110) -130

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday SG MarJon Beauchamp SF Grayson Allen PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Cleveland Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Betting Prediction

It’s a very tough one to call. Both sides are incredibly strong at the moment and the top spot in the East is up for grabs considering the trouble that the Celtics are going through. If we were to call a winner, it would be the Bucks. They have won both of their last two meetings with the Cavs and come into this game with a superior record.

The Cavs have been incredible at home, but with the kind of domination that Giannis has been displaying recently, the Cavs’ defense are in for a long night. Naturally, the Cavs will commit more than one defender on Antetokounmpo, which will free up space for Allen and Holiday, giving the Bucks a clear advantage.

Bucks: +105

