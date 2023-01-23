Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the the Detroit Pistons at the little caesars Arena on Monday January 23 in NBA regular season action the betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Bucks’ 2 game win streak was snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last game as they lost 102-114. Even though Holiday and Portis put up double doubles, they couldn't stop Cavaliers sensation Evan Mobley who scored 38 points. Without Giannis, the Bucks have struggled for results, winning only three of their last six games. This run of inconsistent form has dropped them down to a 29-17 record and the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee are the fourth-best rated defense in the league, at 111.4.

The Pistons are currently struggling massively, winning just 12 games all season long. They come into this game on the back of three successive losses, the latest of which came against the Bulls 108-126. They are still rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They haven’t scored more than 110 points in any of their last 3 games, highlighting their offensive frailties.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Neither side comes in with notable absences.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks -11 (-108) Over 236 (-110) -600 Detroit Pistons +11 (-112) Under 236 (-110) +435

Bucks vs. Pistons Starting 5s

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday SG Grayson Allen SF Khris Middleton (GTD) PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes (GTD) SG Jaden Ivey SF Saddiq Bey PF Bogdan Bogdanovic C Jalen Duren

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Prediction

The Bucks finally have Giannis back, which should instantly bolster their chances of winning. Having one of the defensive setups in the league against a very dysfunctional offense is a great positive for the Bucks. They also have a decent away record, winning 11 games on the road thus far, while the Pistons have won just six games at home thus far. Seeing the gulf in quality between the two sides, the Bucks should win this easily.

Bucks: -11 (-108)

Poll : 0 votes