Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Prediction

The Miami Heat play host to the Milwaukee Bucks at the FTX Arena on Saturday (January 14) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Eastern Conference standings are incredibly competitive as only 4 games separate the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. The Bucks are currently level on wins with the Nets and are in third place in the standings. Although the teams in the top 8 all have a chance of getting a high seed, the Celtics have once again cruised away with a 5-game win streak.

This is the second of a double-header between the two sides, the opener of which the Heat won 108-102. Milwaukee fielded a considerably weakened starting five as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were both out with injuries. Heat on the other hand, gave the starting berth of Kyle Lowry to Gabe Vincent, who ended up scoring a career high 28 points, including 5 made threes.

The Bucks have gone 27-15 over the course of the season thus far, having won five of their last 10. The Heat meanwhile, have gone 23-20 and are in 8th place in the East. They are in incredible form, winning seven of their last 10, including 2 straight.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton Knee Out Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Knee Doubtful Miami Heat Kyle Lowry Knee Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a doubt for this game, but expect him to rally through and play. Khris Middleton are once again unavailable for this contest against the Heat with knee problems. Heat guard Kyle Lowry also misses out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Milwaukee Bucks +1 (-110) Over 219.5 (-107) -105 Miami Heat -1 (-110) Under 219.5 (-110) -115

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday SG Grayson Allen SF Pat Connaughton PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (GTD) C Brook Lopez

Heat: PG Gabe Vincent SG Tyler Herro (GTD) SF Jimmy Butler PF Caleb Martin (GTD) C Bam Adebayo

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Prediction

The Heat are clearly favored in this one. They have a much healthier squad and have already beaten the Bucks once this week. The introduction of Gabe Vincent proved extremely fruitful as he racked up 28 points, while dishing out six assists.

His involvement in the game while bringing in the likes of Butler and Adebayo is also a positive sign. The Bucks without Giannis have only won four games this season and while he is still a possible starter, they don’t look like winning. The Heat should take this one.

Miami Heat: -115

Poll : 0 votes