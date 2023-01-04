Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards. Their opponents tonight, the Toronto Raptors (16-21), most recently fell 122-114 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks have slowed down of late, going 2-5 in their last seven games after a consistently dominant run of form in October and November. Their recent Wizards win followed an upset loss to the Washington crew. The Raptors, meanwhile, are 3-4 in their last seven games. Overall, the Toronto outfit's output this season has been considered incredibly disappointing given the strenght of their line-up.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Bucks @ Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

On the Bucks' front, small forward Khris Middleton is out with a knee injury. Point guard George Hill is out due to illness.

On the Raptors' end, small forward Otto Porter Jr. is out with a toe injury.

Player Team Injury Status Khris Middleton Bucks Knee Out George Hill Bucks Illness Out Otto Porter Jr. Raptors Toe Out

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Bucks +3 (-110) Ov 227 (-110) +130 Raptors -3 (-110) Un 227 (-110) -150

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Starting 5s

Bucks - PG: Jrue Holiday, SG: Grayson Allen, SF: Pat Connaughton, PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, C: Brook Lopez

Raptors - PG: Fred VanVleet, SG: Gary Trent, SF: OG Anunoby, PF: Scottie Barnes, C: Pascal Siakam

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction

The Bucks have been a dominant force for much of this season. However, they have struggled of late, even eating a 118-95 loss to the Wizards. In last night's game, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the offensive charge with an incredible 55 points.

The key problem for the Bucks tonight is that not only did they play last night, but they've been on the road to Toronto today. They run the risk of being exhausted by match time tonight.

The Raptors, meanwhile, are the lesser team over all but will of course enjoy the home-court advantage. Once considered a major prospect for this season, the Toronto outfit have floundered badly. Gary Trent and Pascal Siakam have looked great on offense lately but it hasn't been enough to spare the team from going 3-9 in their last 12 games.

Even with their fatigue, the Bucks should be able to hold steady tonight.

Prediction: Bucks +3.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes