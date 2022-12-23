Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Their opponents tonight, the Boston Celtics (22-10), are currently on a three-game losing skid. Their most recent loss came 117-112 against the Indiana Pacers.

The Timberwolves were enjoying a three-game winning streak prior to the Mavericks loss. The team have been very hit-and-miss this season bar a five-game winning streak last month. The Celtics, meanwhile, appear to have run out of steam after an incredibly dominant start to the season. They're 1-5 in their last six games.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Timberwolves @ Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, December 23, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachussetts

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

On the Timberwolves' front, center Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a calf injury. Small forward Kyle Anderson is questionable due to a back injury. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a calf injury. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable due to ankle issues. Power forward Taurean Prince is out with a shoulder injury.

On the Celtic's end, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury. Point guard Marcus Smart is questionable due to illness.

Player Team Injury Status Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Calf Out Kyle Anderson Timberwolves Back Questionable Jordan McLaughlin Timberwolves Calf Out Rudy Gobert Timberwolves Shoulder Questionable Taurean Prince Timberwolves Shoulder Out Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Marcus Smart Celtics Illness Questionable

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Timberwolves +10 (-110) Ov 229 (-110) +380 Celtics -10 (-110) Un 229 (-110) -475

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Rudy Gobert

Celtics - PG: Marcus Smart, SG: Derrick White, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Prediction

The Celtics seemed poised to rule this season early on. The team dominated the court throughout November and looked sharp in all areas of the court. In recent weeks, though, the Boston outfit have noticeably faltered. Even with their bizarre slowing in momentum, players such as power forward Jayson Tatum are still turning it up on the offensive end of the court consistently.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been passable on offense this season, with shooting guard Anthony Edwards leading the way. Defense is where the Timberwolves have racked up most of their setbacks this season. On average, they've been suffering 115.5 points per game.

Despite their recent struggles, the Celtics should be able to exploit the Timberwolves' weakness tonight. They'll also have the home-court advantage to enjoy. If the Celtics can't get the win tonight, questions of their prospects this season will have to be raised.

Prediction: Celtics -10 (-110)

