Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 11| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Little Caesars Arena to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday (January 11) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given down below:

The Timberwolves are on a great run of form having won all of their last four games. They come into this game on the back of a 104-96 victory over the Houston Rockets, which took their overall record to 20-21. With that record, they have now climbed up to ninth place in the Western conference standings, level on wins with the Warriors just above them in eighth place. Another win tonight would see them go above .500 and possibly overtake the Golden State Warriors into the eighth seed.

Anthony Edwards has been on fire for the Timberwolves this season, especially over the last four games, all of which Minnesota have won. He is averaging 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game for the season overall on 56% true shooting. He has already registered 28 20+ point games this season.

The Pistons, on the other hand, have been on a terrible run of results. They have lost three in succession and have fallen to an 11-13 overall record and are still rooted to the bottom of the Eastern conference standings. They have the joint worst win percentage of 25% with the Houston Rockets. They come into this game on the back of a 116-147 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns Calf Out Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Hip Out

The Timberwolves are without their star man Karl-Anthony Towns, who is out with a calf problem, while Anthony Edwards is a doubt due to his hip problem.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Minnesota Timberwolves -7 (-110) Over 229.5 (-112) -275 Detroit Pistons +7 (-110) Under 229.5 (-110) +222

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Timberwolves: PG D’Angelo Russell SG Anthony Edwards GTD SF Jaden McDaniels PF Kyle Anderson C Rudy Gobert

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Bojan Bogdanovic (GTD) PF Isaiah Stewart (GTD) C Jalen Duren (GTD)

Timberwolves vs. Pistons Betting Prediction

The Timberwolves should win this game comfortably. They are on a great run of form and have a back-in-form Rudy Gobert at the Center. His inside presence and defensive nous could prove to be the decisive factor in this game. Anthony Edwards' form is also a major positive while the Pistons have struggled massively in their offense. The Pistons have only won six games at home all season long and will have to wait to add to that tally.

Timberwolves: -7 (-110)

