Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 113-104 win over none other than their opponents tonight, the Houston Rockets (10-36). The Rockets are currently on a grim 13-game losing skid.
The Timberwolves have had a hit-and-miss season for the most part, often looking great on offense but floundering on defense. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards scored an incredible 44 points against the Rockets. The Rockets, meanwhile, have struggled to find their groove or gather any real momentum at any point this season thus far.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Match Details
Fixture: Timberwolves @ Rockets
Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 08:10 p.m. ET
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report
On the Timberwolves' front, point guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a calf injury. Center Karl-Anthony Towns is out with a Grade-3 right calf strain. Center Rudy Gobert is questionable due to groin issues. Shooting guard Bryn Forbes is questionable due to illness. Power forward Taurean Prince is questionable due to ankle issues.
On the Rockets' end, shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. is out with a foot injury. Power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable due to ankle issues.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds & Spreads
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Starting 5s
Timberwolves - PG: D'Angelo Russell, SG: Anthony Edwards, SF: Jaden McDaniels, PF: Kyle Anderson, C: Rudy Gobert
Rockets - PG: Jalen Green, SG: Eric Gordon, SF: Kenyon Martin, PF: Tari Eason C: Alperen Sengun
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction
The Rockets have been a disaster for the most part this season. Shooting guard Jalen Green scored a commendable 41 points in their recent Hornets loss, but the team's offense has been weak overall. On defense, the team is struggling to contest shots and apply pressure.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been badly impacted by the long-term absence of star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Even so, their offense has remained solid thanks in particular to Anthony Edwards. On defense, the team are solid around the rim but have often struggled around the perimeter.
Overall, having already defeated the ailing Rockets recently, the Timberwolves should be able to get the job done again on the road tonight.
Prediction: Timberwolves -5 (-110)
