Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31| 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The Twins will look to sweep the series with a win in the third game. Minnesota are currently in second place in the American League with a 67-61 record and a winning percentage of 0.523. They are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups. The Twins have a great home record of 40-28.

The Red Sox, however, are struggling with their form. They are in last place in the American League East with a 62-68 record and a winning percentage of 0.477. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups. Boston has a negative away record of 31-34 this season.

The Twins are 1.5 games behind the top spot in their division. They will look to win this game to put extra pressure on the Cleveland Guardians and maintain a lead over the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota will look for Luis Arraez to score big in this game. Arraez averages 0.319 with an OPS of 0.809 this season. They will also look for Joe Ryan to pitch well for them. He has an ERA of 3.65, 113 Ks and a WHIP of 1.11 this season.

The Red Sox will need Tommy Pham to score in this game. He is performing well and has contributed well this season. The Red Sox will start Michael Wacha on the mound. He has a 9-1 win loss record, an ERA of 2.53, 69Ks with a WHIP of 1.03 this season.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox match details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 31, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox betting odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER MINNESOTA TWINS -134 -1.5(+160) u9(-110) BOSTON RED SOX +120 +1.5(-180) o8(-108)

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox best picks

The game is a battle between the two pitchers. Joe Ryan will be pitching for the Twins and has a 1-0 win/loss record and an ERA of 0.00 in the last seven days. He will look to perform similarly in this game.

The Red Sox will be dependent on Michael Wacha for his delivery. He has an ERA of 6.00 and six Ks in the last seven days. He will try to change that and perform better in this game. He will have to perform better to give his team a chance at a win.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox prediction

As mentioned above, this one will be decided by who pitches better. The Twins have a complete squad of all-around performers. They have the upper hand on this and, as such, are the favorites to win the match.

The Red Sox are struggling with their batting and need their pitchers to play lights-out to create any winning opportunity.

Prediction: The Twins will win the game.

