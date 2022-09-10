Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins are set to face the Cleveland Guardians for Game 2 of the three-match series. Game 1 belonged to the Guardians. Now, the Twins are looking to make it all square in the series. Game 2 will start on Saturday evening in Minnesota.

"A win is a win is a win is a win" #ForTheLand - Guardians

A poor recent run has caused Minnesota to give up its pole position in the American Central division. They are 3-7 in the last 10 and have come down to third. Above them are the Chicago White Sox, who are 8-2 in their last 10 outings. Now, the Twins seem to have lost their grip, and the path to the playoffs is almost close. Even the opportunity to defeat the Guardians in a three-game series has started off with a defeat.

"Final: Guardians 7, #MNTwins 6" - Twins

The Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, are first in the division. They have a very slim advantage at the moment and are on the losing side of their streak at 4-6. The regular season is almost over, and it is very important to hold onto that top spot as the post-season approaches. Any slip from here on can lead to them being dethroned. The Guardians are aware of the situation.

Their home (33-30) and away (38-35) averages have kept Cleveland on top. Meanwhile, the White Sox have a terrible home (34-36) record, and Minnesota's away (29-38) is worse. All these statistics helped the Guardians reach the top of the standings. But all is not lost, and if the Twins turn this series around, then anything is possible.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians: Match Details

Match: Cleveland Guardians @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 07:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Odds: Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +105 +1.5 (-155) U 7.5 (-115) Cleveland Guardians -125 -1.5 (+135) O 7.5 (-105)

Odds are in slight favor of the Guardians.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians: Pick

Tristian McKenzie will start for the Guardians in Game 2. His statistics for this season have been pretty good, which makes him a pick. He could be deadly against a struggling Minnesota, who are in desperate need of a win. His availability is great news for all Guardians fans.

Tristian McKenzie: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO ERA 26 158.1 112 56 154 3.18

Prediction

The situation at the moment is very slippery, and the margin for error is less. None of the teams can afford more losses. That's exactly why this series is all the more exciting. It is a perfect spot for all the neutrals to be in. Deciding the winner of Game 2 is extremely difficult, even if the odds favor the Guardians. Expect a very tight game.

Pick/Prediction: Twins U 7.5 -115

