Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Triston McKenzie & More, August 31 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, August 31.

MLB Player Prop #1: Nick Pratto Over 0.5 Total Bases (-120)

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 3:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Nick Pratto has had an up-and-down rookie campaign in Kansas City, but he's really picked it up lately. Pratto has an OPS of .922 in his last 36 plate appearances, and these past four games, he's launched three homers.

Pratto has gone deep off of Lance Lynne already in just a few plate appearances. He also has a four-game hitting streak, including a great game last night where he recorded four hits, including two homers.

Look for the lefty Pratto to extend his hitting streak from the sixth spot in the order.

MLB Player Prop #2: Triston McKenzie Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (+106)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 3:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Triston McKenzie has had a great year, and he's excelled in his home park. In Cleveland this year, he's gone 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA, and he's averaging 19.4 outs recorded per home start. Out of his last five home starts, he's reached 19 outs in four of them.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Triston McKenzie, Elevated 91mph Fastball and 77mph Curveball, Individual Pitches + Overlay Triston McKenzie, Elevated 91mph Fastball and 77mph Curveball, Individual Pitches + Overlay https://t.co/OovFic6Eip

"Triston McKenzie, Elevated 91mph Fastball and 77mph Curveball, Individual Pitches + Overlay" - Rob Friedman

McKenzie faced Baltimore earlier this year on the road, and in that outing, he completed seven frames despite giving up five runs. Expect the tall righty to record at least one out in the seventh inning against an Orioles club that has a low OPS tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Mitch Haniger Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120)

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 3:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Mitch Haniger is expected to bat fourth today for the visiting Seattle Mariners. Haniger has excelled against left-handers with high flyball rates like Alexander over the last two seasons, as he is slugging .462 in these matchups.

The Tigers' lefty Tyler Alexander has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this year, and Haniger has already gone deep off the southpaw in his career. Look for Haniger to have a solid day at the plate against Alexander and the rest of the Detroit pitching staff.

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 209-172-9 (+195.4 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt