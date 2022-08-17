Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. These American League Central clubs have very different ambitions this year as they meet in this mid-August clash.

The Twins took the first game of the series over the Royals 4-2 on Monday, bringing their record to 59-55 this year. Looking at the Royals, they are now 48-69. Kansas City has been poor on the road all season, and they've now lost nine of their past 11 games away from home. The Twins are currently chasing the Cleveland Guardians, whom they trail by two games.

Minnesota will tab Sonny Gray for Tuesday's matchup. Gray is 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA. He has been very reliable this season, and he'll be pitching against a weak-hitting Royals lineup.

The Guardians lineup is ranked #24 in runs per game in the majors, and Gray shut them down in May. In that outing, Gray pitched six innings while allowing just one earned run in a 7-3 win. In Gray's four previous appearances, he is holding a 2.18 ERA and should continue to mow down batters on Tuesday.

Zack Greinke will start Tuesday on the other side. He has gone 4-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 19 starts this year. The Twins offense he'll be up against has averaged 3.3 runs per contest in their last seven games. They still have the ability to put up a lot of runs, despite their recent struggles.

The Royals' right-hander has been better than his overall numbers in the last few weeks. Over his previous six outings, he's sporting an even 3.00 ERA. Expect the veteran Greinke to pitch well enough to keep his team in the game on Tuesday.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +168 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.0 (-105) Minnesota Twins -195 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.0 (-115)

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Best Picks

Luis Arraez has been one of the best contact hitters in the MLB this year. Since 2021 he has exceled against right-handers with low strikeout rates. In these matchups, he's batting .354 overall, and he'll be slotted into the leadoff spot. Expect Arraez to have a solid day at the plate facing Greinke and his 5.2 strikeout per nine innings rate.

Pick: Luis Arraez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Prediction

Minnesota has taken seven of their past 10 games as the favored club. Greinke has not had a good track record against the Twins, as the Royals have lost each of his last eight starts versus Minnesota. Look for the home team to take the second game of this series behind a strong performance from Sonny Gray.

Prediction: Twins -1.5 (+110) & Royals First 5 Innings Team Total Under 1.5 Runs (-120)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

