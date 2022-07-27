"We love you infinity and more baby!" - Kansas City Royals' pitcher Zack Greinke and wife Emily Greinke share moments from their baby boy's 7th birthday celebration with Instagram fans

MLB star Zack Greinke and wife Emily had a lovely time celebrating their son Bode’s 7th birthday. After all, it was “all things baseball.”

Emily gave a sneak peak to Instagram fans and shared adorable celebratory pictures from Bode’s birthday party. In one of the pictures posted by Emily, birthday boy Bode is all smiles and poses for a nice picture. In another photo, the Greinke family takes a picture together, clad in Royals jersies. The photo features Zack and Emily’s two other sons, Griffin and Jordy.

Bode had a baseball themed birthday party as seen in the pictures. The little boy seems to have had a ball at his birthday bash. In one of the short clips, the kids are seen running around an indoor baseball facility.

Here are the cute pictures posted by Emily Greinke.

"Happy birthday sweet Bode! SEVEN!...Had the best time celebrating you with all things baseball on your special day!...we love you infinity and more baby!" - Emily Greinke

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke’s wife Emily keeps delighting fans on Instagram by sharing lovely pictures of herself, Zack, and their sons.

"Perfect 4th of July with the fam! ❤️🤍💙 🇺🇸" - Emily Greinke

Another series of photos features Zack on Father’s Day.

"They could NOT love you more.. you are their best friend and they are yours 💙 Happy Father's Day to one of the best!" - Emily Greinke

Emily complimented Zack's parenting and the loving relationship their family shares.

Emily is Zack Greinke’s high school sweetheart.

Zack and Emily met and began dating while attending Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. Emily performed as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and was selected Miss Daytona Beach USA in 2008.

They married in November 2009. In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Bode, and in 2017, they were blessed with another baby boy, whom they named Griffin. They had their third son in November 2021 and named him Jordy.

"Jordy Zackary Greinke was born November 5th, 2021..He is just the cutest and we are loving all the newborn snuggles! 🥰" - Emily Greinke

Zack Greinke was selected sixth in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. He has also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros.

His career was nearly derailed by his battles with depression and anxiety in 2006. However, he has been able to achieve a successful career in professional baseball. Greinke is a six-time All-Star, a six-time Gold Glove winner, and is a Cy Young Award winner.

