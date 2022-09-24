Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Twins are currently in third place in the American League with 73 wins at a winning percentage of 0.487. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups and have a great home record of 43-32. Moreover, their win-loss record stands at 75-75.

The Angels, on the other hand, are fourth in the American League West with 65 wins. They have a win percentage of 0.433 and are 31-44 away from home, with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.

The Twins are struggling with form and have lost important games at critical junctures this season. They need to come up with a win in this game to get their season back on track ahead of making one final push for the playoffs.

Minnesota will hope Luis Arraez scores big in this game. He averages 0.313 with an OPS of 0.790 this season. Additionally, they will also expect Joe Ryan to pitch well. He has an ERA of 3.61, 137 Ks and a WHIP of 1.09 this season.

The Angels will need Mike Trout to score for them. With an OPS of 0.969 and 36 home runs, he will be well supported by Shohei Ohtani, who has an average of 0.271 home runs and an OPS of 0.895.

Pitching has been great for the Angels with Shohei Ohtani. He has done a great job with an ERA of 2.43, 196 Ks and a WHIP of 1.04.

Match Details: Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER ANGELS -148 -1.5(+123) o7(-108) TWINS +140 +1.5(-128) u7(-118)

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Louie Verland will be on the mound for the Twins. He has not played much this season and lacks experience. Verland has an ERA of 5.23 in the last seven days.

Shohei Ohtani will start for the Angels. He has been great with his delivery. He comes into this game with a record of 13-8.

There is no doubt Ohtani will be the pick of the game due to his current form.

Meanwhile, Twins fans will hope Joe Ryan comes up with his best pitch of the season.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Angels Final Prediction

The Twins are on the backfoot coming into this game after a poor run of form and inexperienced pitchers. The Angels, meanwhile, are scoring freely and are favorites to win the game and improve their run differential.

Prediction :- Take Los Angeles Angels at ML (-148)

