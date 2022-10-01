Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 1 | 2022 NFL Season (Week 4)

The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) will meet the New Orleans Saints (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season. This is a battle between the North and South divisions of the National Football Conference.

The Vikings lead the last five head-to-head games between the two sides 4-1. A better start to the season also indicates that Minnesota are the better side.

The season opener for the Vikings was an easy (23-7) win against the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were the stars of the game, producing excellent numbers for the team in an easy win. Game 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles resulted in a humiliating 24-7 loss. Kirk was good again that day but to no avail. Game 3 saw Minnesota win a tough (28-24) game against the Detroit Lions.

Once again, Kirk Cousins showed his class with some great numbers.

For the Saints, their journey so far has not been as fruitful. They started off with a narrow (27-26) victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The next two games were back-to-back defeats against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-20) and the Carolina Panthers (22-14). New Orleans have struggled to find their offensive rhythm and injury to Michael Thomas is even worse news for the team.

Jamie Winston is also doubtful to start the game for the Saints.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings -170 -3.5 (-105) O 41 (-115) New Orleans Saints +145 +3.5 (-115) U 41 (-105)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 09:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: Northumberland Development Project, London, England

Minnesota Vikings vs.New Orlean Saints: Pick

The Saints won't be able to take advantage of their home field as the game is being played at a neutral venue. With injuries and uncertainty to key players, the onus is totally on the likes of Pete Werner and Marcus Maye to provide stability at the back. However, this is a situation that Kirk Cousins will try to exploit as he has already picked up close to 800 passing yards in just three games.

Pick: Kirk Cousins Total Passing Yard Over 253.5 (-115)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints: Prediction

Looking at the odds, the injury situation, and the current form of both teams, it is safe to say that Minnesota has the upper hand. Without a prominent wide receiver and a regular quarterback, New Orleans would find themselves in deep water.

Prediction: Saints 1st Half Total Under 20.5 (-120)

