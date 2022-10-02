Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings will play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (October 2) in NFL action.

New Orleans has lost two straight games to division opponents, and with several key players out, it'll be tough to prevent three consecutive defeats. Below, we'll go through the best parlay to form for this matchup across the pond.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 9:30 am EDT

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Vikings First Half ML (-135)

The Vikings come into this game with a 2-1 record, and their performance last week showed that they shook off a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, a 14-point fourth-quarter capped off a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions. They should be able to ride this momentum into Sunday's first half against a depleted Saints offense.

QB Jameis Winston is out, meaning Andy Dalton should take over center, which isn't a huge downgrade. WR Michael Thomas' injury might be an issue, though, as New Orleans' passing game has been a bright spot.

They have other options at receiver, but that will allow the Vikings to focus most of their attention on rookie wideout Chris Olave. Expect Minnesota to lead after the first half against New Orleans, as the Saints are averaging just 3.3 points in the first half this season.

NFL Parlay #2: Under 45.5 Points (-175)

The Saints' offense, or lack thereof, is a big reason why their last two contests have gone under. Their offense might struggle again, even with Minnesota's poor defensive ranks.

For the Vikings, they have some weapons likd WR Justin Jefferson and RB Dalvin Cook, but they haven't put up a ton of points through three games. Minnesota has also had two of their first three games go under, so look for both teams to combine for under 46 on Sunday.

NFL Parlay #3: Kirk Cousins Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-155)

Kirk Cousins recorded two touchdowns last week in the win over Detroit, and now he has thrown two TDs in 14 of his previous 19 games.

Justin Jefferson has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn make for solid options to throw to as well. Expect Cousins to get two touchdowns in what should be an exciting matchup.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints NFL Parlay Odds: +380

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far