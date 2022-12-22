Minnesota vs Chicago State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Minnesota Golden Gophers are off to a 5-6 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, which places them14th in the Big Ten Conference. They are coming off a win in their previous outing against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (72-56). They will now take on Chicago State Cougars, who are on a disappointing 3-11 start to the season and are on a four-game losing streak. They lost to Illinois State Redbirds (66-52) in their last outing. The Golden Gophers will host this game at the Williams Arena on Thursday (December 22), where they will look to continue their winning run. The Cougars will look to halt their wretched patch of poor form.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Chicago State Cougars: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Golden Gophers +575 +12.5 (-110) O 132.5 (-110) Chicago State Cougars -850 -12.5 (-110) U 132.5 (-110)

The Golden Gophers have had a mixed start to the season with five wins and six losses. The wins have come against teams like Western Michigan Broncos (61-60), St Francis Brooklyn Terriers (72-54), Central Michigan Chippewas (68-60), California Baptist Lancers (62-61), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (72-56). They now have a chance to earn their sixth win of the season, playing at home.

The team has been poor on the offensive front, averaging only 63.9 points per game, which ranks 340th in the league. They are conceding only 67.8 points per game, which ranks 155th in the league.

Chicago State Cougars are off to a terrible start to the season with only three wins and eleven losses. The wins have come against IUPUI Jaguars (68-58), Valparaiso Crusaders (87-74), and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (78-61). The team has been below par when it comes to scoring, averaging only 66.0 points per game, which ranks 321st in the league while conceding 74.7.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Chicago State Cougars: Match Details

Fixture: Chicago State Cougars @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Chicago State Cougars: Prediction

The last seven games played by Golden Gophers have been below the total mark after an against-the-spread loss. They are also below the total line in their last five games against a team with a winning record of less than. 400.

The two teams have only faced each other once when Minnesota won 70-52. They are conceding a lot less compared to Chicago State and the fact that they are hosting gives them a big advantage. Expect the home side to have a fun outing.

Final Prediction: Total Under 132.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes