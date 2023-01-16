Mississippi Valley State vs FAMU Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Monday (January 16) in the NCAA.

The Devils are off to a horrible 2-17 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're tenth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and are coming off a 77-71 loss against the Bethune Cookman-Wildcats in their last outing. Rayquan Brown scored 18 points for the Devils, but it wasn't enough as Joe French put up a 31-point performance for the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Florida A&M Rattlers are 2-13 on the season, They're 11th in the same conference as the Devils and are on a seven-game losing streak. They lost 67-54 to the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions in their previous outing. Jordan Chatman led the scoring charts for the Rattlers with 15 points, but it was not enough.

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs Florida A&M Rattlers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils +100 +1.5 (-110) O 125 (-110) Florida A&M Rattlers -120 -1.5 (-110) U 125 (-110)

The Devils have had an extremely disappointing start to the season, with their away record being 0-14. The team has been one of the worst in the country in offense, averaging 56.3 points per game, which ranks 363rd along. They've had 28.3 offensive rebounds and conceding 75.6 points per game, which ranks 326th in the country.

The Rattlers, meanwhile, are also having a disastrous season, going 2-2 at home. They have been poor on the offensive front, averaging only 56.5 points per game, which ranks 362nd in the country, and conceding 74.1 points per outing.

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs Florida A&M Rattlers: Match Details

Fixture: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Date & Time: Monday, January 16; 04:30 p.m ET

Venue: Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils vs Florida A&M Rattlers: Prediction

The Devils are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games against a team with a losing record and 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 games against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400.

The two teams played against each other only once before, with the Devils coming out as winners. Expect the game to be highly entertaining, as both teams are desperate for a win.

Final Prediction: Mississippi Valley +1.5 (-110)

