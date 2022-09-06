MLB Best Bets: Atlanta Braves & San Diego Padres | Tuesday, September 6th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Back the Braves to take care of business

Many MLB teams are in the middle of a tight race to secure their respective playoff spots. This is the time of year when teams on the bubble can't afford to lose many games, especially to much weaker teams. This will be the scenarios we cover in this article: current playoff hopefuls looking to pick up a win to help their chances. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for Tuesday's slate of MLB action.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves F5 -0.5 (-140) vs. the Oakland Athletics

This line seems to be mispriced. The Oakland Athletics have been one of the worst MLB teams this season, and the Atlanta Braves have been very good.

The Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound for this game, and he has been very effective this season. Wright has an extremely impressive 17-5 record to go along with an ERA 2.85. These are the numbers that will surely get him some votes for the Cy Young Award. He will look to shut down the A's offense that ranks dead last in the MLB.

Offensively, the Braves are led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson. This is an offensive unit that ranks inside the top 10 in the league in many important categories, including runs per game. This one seems pretty straightforward. We're going with the Braves to lead after five innings of play.

Bet #2: San Diego Padres F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks

After the trade deadline, the San Diego Padres jumped up the rankings and were a top-5 favorite to win the World Series. Despite acquiring the amount of talent they did, the Padres currently hold the last Wild Card spot by only two games.

This team is in serious danger of missing the playoffs if they can't find some momentum. Tonight, the Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound to face the Arizona Diamondbacks as they try to end their three-game losing streak.

The San Diego Padres offense has a lot of talent with names like Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Jake Cronenworth. One of those classic sayings among sports fans is that "games aren't played on paper." On paper, this Padres team looks like they can compete with anyone in the MLB. However, they just haven't performed to their full capability.

Look for the Padres to come out motivated after being shut out last night. We're going with San Diego to lead this game after five innings of play.

