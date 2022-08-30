MLB Best Bets: Seattle Mariners & Tampa Bay Rays | Tuesday, August 30th

We've reached the point in the MLB season where the contending teams have separated themselves. While the best teams have been creating that buffer, the poor teams have struggled. Two matchups on Tuesday particularly seem like mismatches and have great value. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place.

MLB best bets for Tuesday: The Seattle Mariners have great value in a mismatch

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have done a great job of rebounding after a terrible start to the season. They now find themselves in striking distance in the Wild Card race, so they need to win games like this against an inferior opponent. The Detroit Tigers are one of the worst teams in the league this season, so Seattle have the matchup they want.

George Kirby will take the mound for Seattle, and he has been very good over his last eight starts. Kirby has picked up a victory in three out of his last four starts and hasn't given up more than three earned runs since the start of July. He holds a 3.32 ERA so far this year, which ranks towards the top 30 in the MLB among starters. Look for Kirby to do well against the 26th ranked offense in the MLB.

The Seattle offense has been led by Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez all season. Look for these two sluggers to continue to contribute key hits and runs to help out with the playoff push. We're going with the Mariners to lead this game after five innings of play.

Bet #1: Seattle Mariners F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Detroit Tigers

MLB best bets for Tuesday: The Tampa Bay Rays hold the advantage in Miami

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

The Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays will begin a brief two-game series. The Rays will send out Shane McClanahan to the mound for this game. He has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the MLB this season. McClanahan has a 11-5 record and 2.20 ERA to his name so far. It's a very good trend to see a pitcher of this caliber facing an offense that ranks 25th in the MLB.

The Marlins offense has struggled mightily this season, and there doesn't seem to be a great chance of improvement tonight. Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins and he has been a bit inconsistent. However, since coming back from injury, Luzardo has shown the ability to attack hitters and get outs. Despite this, we're taking the Rays to lead after five innings of play.

Bet #2: Tampa Bay Rays F5 -0.5 (-130) vs. the Miami Marlins

