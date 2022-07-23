MLB Best Bets for Today: Atlanta Braves & St. Louis Cardinals | Saturday, July 23rd

MLB Best Bets for Today: Braves offense has a great matchup to put up a lot of runs

Today, MLB teams will continue their weekend series' and look to gain some momentum for the back end of the season. There are two teams in particular that have great matchups against left-handed pitchers. If you want betting action on today's games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's MLB slate. Good luck!

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves Team Total over 4.5 (-135) vs. the Los Angeles Angels

"Feels good to be back home!" - Braves

The Atlanta Braves have one of the most talented offenses in the MLB. The Braves rank 10th in the MLB in team batting average, and rank fourth in runs per nine innings. They will have a very good matchup tonight against Los Angeles Angels' starter Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval has been pretty solid over his last five starts, but this is one of the best offenses he has faced. The Braves see a huge increase in power numbers when facing southpaws, so look for the ball to fly around the ballpark. Atlanta ranks in the top five in the MLB in home runs, so they will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna to launch some baseballs.

Kyle Wright will start the game for the Braves, and he has been very good this year. Wright has a record of 11-4 with an ERA of 2.94. The key to victory for the Braves is to have the offense give Wright run support early. If they can get into the Angels bullpen, that's a matchup they can take advantage of. We're going with Atlanta to score 5+ runs.

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (+100) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"Showing why he's a Gold Glover!" - Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals fell short in last night's game against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds took advantage of a poor start from Adam Wainwright and piled on the runs early.

Today, the Reds will come up against Steven Matz, who hasn't been very consistent this season. Matz has had some quality starts, but when he struggles, he really has a tough time. He seems to be due for a quality start against this 19th ranked offense in Cincinnati.

The Reds will send Mike Minor to the mound, and he has had a season to forget. Minor has a 1-6 record to go along with an ERA of 6.21 this season. The Cardinals have faired extremely well against left-handed pitchers, so this matchup favors the Red Birds.

Look for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to lead the way for St. Louis. We're going with the Cardinals to win and cover the run line. Let's go Cardinals!

