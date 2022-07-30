MLB Best Bets for Today: Boston Red Sox & San Diego Padres | Saturday, July 30th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Red Sox have a great matchup

MLB teams will continue their weekend series on Saturday. Among those teams, the Boston Red Sox will host the Milwaukee Brewers tonight as they look to bounce back after last night's loss. Boston's offense has been great this season, ranking 5th in the MLB in numerous categories. Boston will play against a Brewers offense that finds themselves in the bottom 10 of the league. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Boston Red Sox F5 ML (-120) vs. the Milwaukee Brewers

"Big hits are Dugie's specialty"- @RedSox

The Red Sox offense is one of the best in the MLB, and they have the perfect matchup with a left-handed pitcher. Boston has had a lot of success against southpaws, as they have seen increases in offensive numbers against lefties. They will use Nick Pivetta to start, but he has been a bit inconsistent as of late. Pivetta has taken home a loss in 2 out of his last 4 appearances.

However, his struggles have come when he's faced elite offenses. Milwaukee just isn't that. They have talent, but this is a lineup that Pivetta can perform well against and find a way to keep them in check for the first half of the game. The key to victory for the Red Sox will be to produce timely runs against Eric Lauer, and give Nick Pivetta the run support he needs to attack these hitters.

Bet #2: San Diego Padres & Minnesota Twins NRFI (-135)

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Joe Musgrove and the Padres are close to a deal. Deal expected to be 5 years for about $100M. Joe Musgrove and the Padres are close to a deal. Deal expected to be 5 years for about $100M.

"Joe Musgrove and the Padres are close to a deal. Deal expected to be 5 years for about $100M."- @JonHeyman

Joe Musgrove has performed extremely well this season, finding himself in the thick of the Cy Young race. He will take the mound against a very talented Minnesota Twins lineup. Minnesota's lineup ranks in the top 10 in the MLB in terms of batting average. Musgrove hasn't pitched too well over his last two starts, but he just signed an extension with the San Diego Padres yesterday. This should provide the necessary motivation needed to perform well.

The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound for this game. Gray has been pretty consistent this year, but was roughed up by two pretty good offenses before having a bounce-back performance against the Tigers in his last outing. We're not asking too much out of these pitchers, just a clean first inning. Let's cash this bet!

