MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Atlanta Braves & St. Louis Cardinals | Friday, July 29th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Braves offense due for a great night at the office

Many MLB teams will begin their latest weekend series tonight. Among those teams are the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals. These teams have a clear advantage on paper, and will look to benefit from mistmatches tonight. Both offenses have plenty of talent, so they are in great spots to produce. If you want betting action on tonight's games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for Friday's slate of MLB baseball.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves Team Total over 4.5 (-145) vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Atlanta Braves offense has performed extremely well against left-handed pitching. Tonight, they will face the Arizona Diamondbacks' veteran southpaw, Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner has had some success against the Braves this season, but that was in the middle of their rough streak. The Braves offense is locked in and seeing a lot of production against lefties.

They have been led by Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna, and Matt Olson. Together, the three have produced a lot of key runs for the Braves this season. The key to victory for the Braves is to put up runs and get into the Diamondbacks bullpen. The Arizona bullpen ranks toward the bottom of the MLB in ERA, so that's a matchup they could exploit.

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (-110) vs. the Washington Nationals

The St. Louis Cardinals will welcome back Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with open arms. The two sluggers missed the series in Toronto due to vaccination status, so they are surely ready to play. Both the Cardinals offense and pitching rank around the top 10 in the MLB. They are playing well on both sides of the ball.

Miles Mikolas will take the mound for St. Louis, and he has been consistent this season. Mikolas has an ERA of 2.87, which is very respectable. The Nationals, on the other hand, will send Anibal Sanchez to the mound. Sanchez has an ERA of 6.80 in two starts. The Cardinals offense should be able to take advantage of this matchup.

The key to victory for the Cardinals is to get a quality start out of Miles Mikolas and to get into the Nationals' bullpen that ranks 24th in the league in ERA. Let's go Red Birds!

