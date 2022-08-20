MLB Best Bets for Tonight: St. Louis Cardinals & New York Yankees | Friday, August 19th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Back the Cardinals offense to show up in Miami

Tonight, MLB teams will look forward to their weekend series. This is the time of year where the team's with playoff aspirations need to focus on winning games down the stretch. One team that knows a lot about winning is the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis has been a consistent franchise for years and has the veteran leadership to push them over the top.

If you want betting action on tonight's games, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals F5 -0.5 (-130) vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks

"Howdy, partner!"- Cardinals

If you read these best bet articles a lot, you've likely noticed a common factor. If the St. Louis Cardinals are facing a left-handed pitcher, they are on this list of bets 99% of the time.

Tonight, they face young southpaw Tommy Henry. The Cardinals offense ranks 6th in the MLB in team batting average, and has some serious sluggers dispersed throughout the lineup with names like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound tonight, and he has been solid this season. Back in April, Mikolas faced this Arizona Diamondbacks lineup and pitched well. However, the offense struggled to get him some run support and he took home the loss.

The key to victory for the Cardinals is get Mikolas some run support so he can attack the Diamondbacks hitters.

Bet #2: New York Yankees ML (-105) vs. the Toronto Blue Jays

"Friday Night Baseball #RepBX" - Yankees

After getting off to a historic start, the New York Yankees have fallen into a bit of a slump. In their last 15 games, the Bronx Bombers have a 3-12 record. The offense has been led by Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo this season, and these are the guys they will look to for run production tonight. Judge has been one of the best players in the MLB this season, and he sits atop the American League MVP race.

The Yankees will send Jameson Taillon to the mound, while the Toronto Blue Jays will trot out Kevin Gausman. Both pitchers have respectable ERAs, but Taillon has gotten luckier in terms of run support. Jameson Taillon has a very solid record of 11-3 this season, and he's looking to add another win to his resume.

The key to victory for the Yankees is to get a quality start out of Jameson Taillon and get to the Toronto bullpen as soon as possible.

