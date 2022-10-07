MLB DFS Picks for today's Wild Card games, Best DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks - October 7 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

Eight teams will be featured in the MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates on Friday, October 7.

Both slates begin pretty early, at 12:07 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Friday as we get into the postseason.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Shane Bieber, SP, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $9.3k, FanDuel $10.6k)

Shane Bieber gets the ball for Game 1 at home versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bieber had a great second half of the regular season, finishing with a 9-3 record and 2.48 ERA after the All-Star break. He won the AL Cy Young during the 2020 shortened season, and since then, he's been a reliable ace for the Guardians.

Bieber will be facing a Rays team that he's matched up with twice already this season. Tampa Bay is a team that wins games due to their strong pitching staff. Their offense, though, finished the year ranked all the way down at 21st in runs per game and 24th in OPS.

Bieber has been excellent over the last few months and should be able to deliver a strong Game 1 performance in this series.

George Springer, OF, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $4.1k)

George Springer ended the season on a tear. In his last 15 games, he's hit .333 with four homers, 13 RBIs, and a .996 OPS.

He'll likely lead off against Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo, which isn't an easy matchup. Still, Springer has seen the ball extremely well at the plate recently, and has a career OPS of .895 in the postseason, which is well above average.

He will look to produce from the top of the lineup to kickstart this best-of-three series.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Amed Rosario, SS/OF, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.2k), Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $4.0k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Jean Segura, 2B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $3.3k, FanDuel $2.7k)

Jean Segura had a solid fifth year in Philly, finishing with a .277 average and ten homers in 98 games. He was limited by injuries, but he's a nice bat to have in the postseason, as he barely strikes out.

On Friday, he'll face lefty Jose Quintana. Segura has hit .301 off southpaws and boasts a .855 OPS this year, and could be a valuable option in his first career playoff game.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Jeff McNeil, 2B/OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $4.3k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Cleveland Guardians versus Shane McClanahan, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Poll : 0 votes