MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 30 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 12 games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Tuesday, August 30.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $4.0k)

Matt Olson has quietly enjoyed a solid season in Atlanta. He's also excelled against low strikeout pitchers since 2021. Olson is slugging .562 in these matchups, and the Rockies' Jose Urena has a 4.8 K/9 rate. In the last two weeks, Olson has hit .298, and on the year, he's slugging .525 versus righties.

Expect the Braves first baseman to have a solid fantasy output from the cleanup spot against a pitcher who has a 5.98 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Matt Olson hits a grand slam out of the stadium and if you don't like it, go get it out of the river. Matt Olson hits a grand slam out of the stadium and if you don't like it, go get it out of the river. https://t.co/zsDuNBaJsE

"Matt Olson hits a grand slam out of the stadium and if you don't like it, go get it out of the river." - Baseball GIFs

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $3.4k), Bobby Witt Jr., 3B/SS, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $3.5k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Lucas Giolito, SP, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $8.4k)

Lucas Giolito has had a terrible year, but from a fantasy perspective, he's a good play today. He's up against one of the lower-scoring teams in the Kansas City Royals, which is a team he's had success against this season. The last two times he faced the Royals, he racked up seven strikeouts each time, despite only lasting five innings. If he can last a little longer, then his fantasy value skyrockets.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



8th K Lucas Giolito, Nasty 85mph Slider.8th K Lucas Giolito, Nasty 85mph Slider. 😨8th K https://t.co/0I2Kz3ms82

"Lucas Giolito, Nasty 85mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Giolito has been up and down this year, but with his team fighting for a playoff berth, look for him to buckle down and put together a good outing.

Darin Ruf, 1B/OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $3.6k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Darin Ruf was brought over from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline. Ruf is a platoon player that feasts off of lefty pitchers. He has a .541 slugging percentage off of lefties this year, and the Dodgers' southpaw Andrew Heaney hasn't faced a lineup as good as the Mets' one this year. Look for Ruf to pick up some fantasy points from the five-hole tonight.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $2.8k), Nick Gordon, OF/SS, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $2.0k, FanDuel $2.2k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Atlanta Braves versus Jose Urena, Colorado Rockies, RHP

Minnesota Twins versus Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox, RHP

